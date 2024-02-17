Nawab Jangez Marri wins PB-9 Kohlu seat

QUETTA, Feb 17 (APP):As per polling held on seven polling stations, Nawab Jangez Marri of PML-N has been declared the winner from the PB-9 Kohlu seat.

He secured 7,544 votes, while Nasibullah Marri, the runner-up, managed to get 6,277 votes.

Earlier, the People’s Party’s Mir Naseebullah was declared inconclusively successful in the PB-9 Kohlu constituency. As many as 31 candidates were in the running for the constituency.

Polling could not be held in seven polling stations on February 8 due to security reasons.