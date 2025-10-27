National Workshop being held to pave way for understanding issues at national & provincial levels: Governor

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Oct 27 (APP):Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Monday said that the 17th National Workshop (NW) Balochistan is being held to pave the way for a better understanding of issues at both the national and provincial levels.

While addressing at the participants of the National Workshop , he said that the main objective of the National Workshop Balochistan is to bring together selected people of the society on a forum, develop their skills and hone their abilities so that they could contribute fully in their respective fields, which will ultimately benefit the country and the nation.

He said that after receiving proper education and training, there is also an urgent need to take practical steps for national unity and national integrity because real knowledge is the one that could bring positive and constructive changes in the society.

He hoped that the participants of this workshop would play a more dynamic and effective role in promoting sustainable peace, harmony, tolerance and national spirit in the country and the provinces.

The Governor said that all of participants are very fortunate to have learned a lot from competent experts and exchanged experiences and observations with people from all over Pakistan.

“Now it is your responsibility to apply the knowledge and experience you have gained with dedication and integrity in your areas and in your fields, adding that in addition, we have the highest expectations from you that you would play an important role in the sustainable political and economic stability and development of the country with collective wisdom”.

The Governor also distributed commemorative shields and certificates among the participants of the National Workshop.

Earlier, a minute of silence was observed during the workshop to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.