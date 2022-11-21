National Workshop Balochistan-X begins

QUETTA, Nov 21 (APP): A four-week National Workshop Balochistan-X (NWB-X) started here on Monday which was jointly organized by provincial government and 12 Corps.

Commander Balochistan Corps Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor welcomed the participants during opening session, said a handout issued by the ISPR.

As many as 83 participants from various walks of life are taking part in this workshop.

The workshop is aimed at mutual learning through interactive sessions.

“During course of the workshop renowned subject matter experts including diplomats and civil military leadership will

interact wit0h the participants,” it added.

APP/ask