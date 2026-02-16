National unity imperative to foil enemy designs:Zahid Qasmi

FAISALABAD, Feb 16 (APP):Chairman of the Ulema Council Pakistan (UCP),Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi on Monday stressed the urgent need for national unity and inter-sect harmony to safeguard Pakistan from external and internal threats. Speaking at a convention at Madrasa Anwar-ul-Quran Mubarak Mosque on Dijkot road,Qasmi urged the nation to stand united with state institutions for the protection and stability of the country.

Qasmi expressed deep appreciation for the brave defenders of the country, acknowledging their continuous sacrifices in securing the homeland.

He condemned efforts to spread chaos and unrest within the nation, emphasizing that collective unity was the key to thwarting anti-state conspiracies.

The UCP chairman also lauded the Punjab government’s announcement of the Ramzan Nigehban Package,which aims to provide relief to deserving families during the holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

He described the initiative as a positive step, particularly highlighting the establishment of Nigehban Dastarkhwan to support the underprivileged.

However,Qasmi urged the government to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders,calling for measures to prevent artificial price hikes during Ramzan.

He stressed the importance of effective price control on essential commodities, ensuring that citizens can observe fasting with ease.

The UCP chairman also called for foolproof security arrangements at key congregational sites during Taraweeh prayers,stressing that there should be no discrimination between different schools of thought.

In his address,Qasmi highlighted the spiritual significance of Ramzan,a month that brings blessings and mercy.

He praised the Punjab government’s public relief packages as a commendable gesture to ease the burdens of the people during this sacred time.

The event was attended by MPA Mian Muhammad Tahir Jamil,Mufti Muhammad Zia Madni,Maulana Khalil-ur-Rehman Anwari and other respected religious scholars.

At the conclusion of the convention,MPA Mian Tahir Jamil,Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi and other scholars distributed turbans to students who had completed memorization of the Holy Quran,celebrating their academic and spiritual achievements.