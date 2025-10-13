National polio eradication campaign kicks off

- Advertisement -

LOWER DIR, Oct 13 (APP):The four-day national polio eradication campaign has officially begun across the district, aiming to immunize all children under the age of five and raise awareness about eradicating this crippling disease.

Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Muhammad Arif Khan, Assistant Commissioner Samarbagh, Zeeshan Najeeb, attended the polio orning assembly held in Tehsil Samarbagh.

During the event, polio teams were instructed to conduct house-to-house visits as per their micro plans to ensure that every child receives the vaccine and the set targets are achieved.

Police authorities have been directed to provide security cover to polio field workers during the campaign.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the public to fully cooperate with the vaccination teams and ensure that all children receive oral polio drops.