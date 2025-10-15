National 4-day anti-Polio drive continues in Mirpur district

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR, Oct 15 (APP): District Administration top officials, including Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz, District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain Raja, SSP Khurram Iqbal, and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Raja Umar Tariq Khan, on Wednesday visited the field to review the arrangements and progress of the ongoing national 4-day anti-polio campaign in Mirpur district.

They inquired about the performance and record of vaccination of children by the mobile polio teams besides at the fixed centers.

The polio teams told the Deputy Commissioner that the public was fully cooperating with the teams during the polio campaign and none of the polio teams have faced any problems so far.

The DC praised the performance of the polio teams and said that they should achieve100 percent targets of vaccination during the campaign.

He advised the stakeholders to immediately inform the DHO if they face any problem during the drive of immunization, ending on Thursday, October 16.