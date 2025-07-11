Nation urged to unite against terrorism

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jul 11 (APP):Chairman Ulema Council and General Secretary International Khatm-e-Nubuwwat Movement Pakistan Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi said that the nation must unite against terrorism.

Addressing the Juma congregation at Jamia Masjid Gol Ghulam Muhammad Abad, he strongly condemned the brutal and targeted abduction and killing of Punjabi passengers in Balochistan after identification.

He said the increasing wave of terrorism is deeply alarming and has taken on a dangerous dimension. He accused India of launching hybrid warfare through its paid agents to destabilise Pakistan and attack its peace and people.

He emphasised that it is the state’s fundamental responsibility to ensure safety and protection of its citizens. The entire nation demands complete eradication of terrorism and dismantling of terrorist networks across the country, he added. He said that the recent target killings are part of a series of unrelenting attacks that are tearing at the fabric of national unity and security.

He demanded immediate, decisive and serious measures to curb the evil being fueled by external enemies like India and said that the government and state institutions must eliminate the internal threats that breed division.

He urged all Pakistanis to stand united for the sake of Islam and Pakistan. They should also prove themselves as “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” against enemies of the country and the religion, he added.

He appealed for national unity and described it as most urgent need of the hour to restore strength and dignity to the Muslim Ummah.