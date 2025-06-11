44.2 C
Nation thanks PM for presenting pro-public budget: Arbab

PESHAWAR, Jun 11 (APP):Additional Secretary Information PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arbab Khizar Hayat, has said that the entire nation sincerely thanks Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif and the federal cabinet for presenting a pro-public budget in difficult circumstances and maintaining the tax exemption while providing relief to the people in the midst of the crisis.
In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, Arbab Khizar Hayat said only 10 percent sales tax has not been imposed on imported goods, which is a welcome and commendable step.
He said that government employees were given relief in the current budget, due to which there has been a surge of happiness among government employees.
The federal government has continuously controlled inflation for a year and it is hoped that the same control will remain in the future as well.
PML-N has always prioritized development, prosperity and public relief of backward areas and this decision is also a continuation of this vision, Arbab added.
