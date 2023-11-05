Nation determined to end menace of terrorism: Senator

QUETTA, Nov 05 (APP): Central Vice President Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri expressed her concern over the martyrdom of 14 military personnel in a terrorist attack on the military convoy in Pasni and the attack on the air base in Mianwal.

In her statement of condemnation, she strongly condemned these terrorist attacks and expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the army men who were martyred in the attacks.

She said that the martyrs of the Pasni incident are the heroes of the nation, martyrs showed their professional bravery and crushed the nefarious intentions of the terrorists and martyred themselves in the line of duty, the nation would always remember their sacrifice.

She paid tribute to the security forces for thwarting the terrorist attack on Mianwali Airbase their timely action brought the cowardly terrorists to hell and the country was saved from major loss.

Senator Samina also prayed for martyrs and early recovery of the injured in the attacks.