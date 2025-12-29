Monday, December 29, 2025
Nasir Shah inspects Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University

SUKKUR, Dec 29 (APP): Provincial Minister for Local Government Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday visited Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University, inaugurating the University library.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Tehmina Mangn presented a detailed briefing on the institution’s performance, academic standards, and ongoing development projects.
The visit was accompanied by prominent anchorperson Suhail Warraich, Chairman District Council Sukkur Syed Kumail Hyder Shah, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Nadir Shahzad and other dignitaries.
The minister emphasized the importance of quality education for women, highlighting the University’s role in empowering female students. He assured support for the institution’s development and encouraged faculty and students to strive for excellence.
The minister also interacted with students, discussing their concerns and aspirations.

