Nasir Shah for stringent action against illegal, unauthorized constructions

KARACHI, Oct 07 (APP): Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, expressing determination to ensure compliance of building by-laws for organized urban development, on Tuesday instructed to continue indiscriminate action against illegal and unauthorized construction across the province.

The minister expressed the views in a meeting with Director General Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Muzamil Hussain Halepoto, in which matters relating to illegal construction, dangerous buildings, violation of building codes and future strategy for disciplined urban development were discussed in detail, said a statement issued here.

Nasir Shah noted that illegal constructions not only deface the beauty of cities but also pose serious threats to human lives. The stringent action against illegal construction should be continued without any discrimination across the province for restoring public confidence and ensuring transparency in construction process, he stressed.

Terming the mass awareness as the most effective tool for preventing illegal constructions, the minister directed SBCA to inform the the public about approved as well as unauthorized building and housing projects and all the media platforms should be used for the purpose.

The minister urged the public to contact SBCA for identification of any illegal construction activity taking place in their vicinity so that immediate action could be taken as to.

The DG SBCA briefed the minister on performance of the authority and ongoing operation against violations of building codes and by-laws. He informed that SBCA teams were carrying out effective actions against illegal constructions on daily basis and actions had been taken against 1442 unauthorized or illegal constructions so far.

He informed that SBCA made it mandatory to display QR Code prominently on all the approved and authorized construction projects so that public could get authentic information regarding legal status, approvals and other details of the project.

The initiative is aimed at promoting transparency and prevent general public from any fraudulent or unauthorized projects, he added.