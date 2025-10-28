Nasir Shah dismisses proposal of SSWMB dues collection through KE

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 28 (APP):Sindh Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, chairing the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) meeting on Tuesday, rejected a proposal regarding collection of sanitation fees through K-Electric.

“The public is already burdened by high electricity tariffs and cannot afford any additional costs,” he maintained and instructed to improve sanitation conditions across Karachi and other districts of Sindh, a statement issued here mentioned.

Nasir Shah instructed private contractors to ensure that resources and sanitary workers are deployed strictly in line with their contractual obligations. Failure to comply with these instructions may lead to the termination of their contracts, he warned.

He instructed the Managing Director SSWMB and relevant officers to establish a coordinated communication system with all stakeholders in Karachi, including the Cantonment Boards, DHA, towns, and Union Councils, to ensure collaborative measures.

The minister directed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) not to approve building plans for high-rise buildings or large residential projects lacking waste storage facilities. All future housing projects must incorporate garbage storage provisions and promote green energy initiatives as ensuring citizens’ access to a pollution-free environment is our priority, he stated.

“We need to develop a sustainable sanitation system that emphasizes recycling and eco-friendly practices, he added and emphasized the key role of SSWMB in realizing the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for a “Clean and Green Sindh”.

Later, the minister visited the SSWMB Command and Control Center to inspect the monitoring system. To address the challenges faced by SSWMB, the minister conducted telephonic discussions with the Additional Inspector General of Karachi, the Deputy Commissioner of Larkana, the Director General of SBCA, the Senior Member of the Board of Revenue, and other concerned officials, and directed to ensure the immediate resolution of the issues.