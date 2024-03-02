Nasir Kazmi remembered on his 52nd death anniversary

LAHORE, Mar 02 (APP):Famous Urdu poet Nasir Kazmi was remembered on his 52nd death anniversary when people from all walks of life including literary circles with media platforms paid him rich tributes for his poetic contribution.

Nasir Kazmi was considered one of the greatest poets of his era. He was born on December 8, 1925, at Ambala in British India. He received education from Ambala, Simla and Lahore. After the creation of Pakistan, he came to Lahore.

He did some journalistic work with ‘Auraq-e-Nau’ as an editor and became editor-in-chief of the magazine in 1952. Later, he was associated with Radio Pakistan and other literary publications and organizations.

He passed his matriculation examination from Muslim High School Ambala and got admission to Government College Lahore for a bachelor degree, but he had to leave education due to the unrest, witnessed during the partition of the sub-continent.

Nasir Kazmi also worked in Welfare Department for some time and then in the Agriculture Department.

He remained associated with Radio Pakistan. During his radio career, Nasir Kazmi wrote sketches of classical Urdu poets like Mir Taqi Mir, Nazir, Wali, Insha which became very popular.

His first poetry collection was ‘Barg-e-Nay’. Afterward, his two more collections ‘Dewaan’ and ‘Pahli Barish’ were published. ‘Khawab-e-Nishat’ is a collection of his poems.

Besides being a poet, he was also a good prose writer.

He also wrote a drama series ‘Sur Ki Chhaya’.

Nasir Kazmi died on this day in 1972 in Lahore and was buried in Mominpura graveyard.