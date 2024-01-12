Naqvi visits Mayo Hospital

LAHORE, Jan 12 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed to install appropriate-sized signboards for the convenience of patients and their attendants at Mayo Hospital, during an inspection of the upgradation of the hospital’s emergency block, which is in its final stage on Friday.

He further directed that the finishing touches should be completed expeditiously with high standards. The CM also emphasized the need for the timely completion of all tasks while maintaining the quality of work. The KEMU principal was also present.