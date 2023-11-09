Naqvi visits different projects, hospitals on Iqbal Day

LAHORE, Nov 09 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, along with the Provincial Cabinet, remained busy in his public service mission even on the Iqbal Day (public holiday) on Thursday.

The CM conducted a five-hour marathon visit of three hospitals, New Internees Hostel, and Shahdara flyovers project. The CM inspected the finishing work of the Shahdara flyovers project and reviewed ongoing work on the bridges. The CM stated that Shahdara flyovers will be opened for traffic before November 20. He directed to do extensive plantation on the surrounding roads of the project.

The CM also visited Government Teaching Hospital Shahdara, Mayo Hospital, New Internees Hostel, emergency upgradation project, ENT Tower, and Lady Aitchison Hospital. The MS of Shahdara Hospital was absent from his duty, and few patients were nebulizing themselves on their own without a mask, on which the CM expressed his indignation about and ordered to provide masks to the patients. The women complained about misbehavior shown by the hospital guards. The CM, by taking prompt notice, ordered to take immediate action against the hospital guards.

Mohsin Naqvi reviewed treatment facilities in the Shahdara Hospital and inspected the emergency ward, child ward, lab, and the pharmacy. The CM also inquired after the dengue patients and checked the record of medicines in the pharmacy. He directed to improve treatment facilities for the dengue patients.

Naqvi also reviewed progress being made on the emergency block upgradation work of Mayo Hospital and stated that upgradation work will be completed by December 31, and the emergency block will be made functional. The CM inspected the CT Scan machine shut down since 2017 and ordered to make the CT Scan machine functional by December. The CM stated that shutting down of a CT Scan machine for 6 years amounts to serious negligence. The CM directed Secretary Health to take prompt measures to make the CT Scan machine functional. He went to all the four floors of the emergency block.

Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Secretary Housing, Secretary Health, Secretary C&W, Commissioner Lahore division, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.