NAPA to stage Intizar Hussain’s classic play ‘Saatwan Sawaal’

KARACHI, Jun 07 (APP): The National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) will stage famous Urdu writer Intizar Hussain’s classic play ‘Saatwan Sawaal’ from June 11 to 15 at its Zia Mohyeddin Theater.

Accompanied by the cast and director of the play, NAPA Chief Executive Officer Junaid Zuberi told the media that the play was a satire about the present day.

He said NAPA was committed to revive the theater by staging classic plays from all over the world.

Director Ansaar Meher highlighted the finer points of the play, saying he selected the play as its theme was still relevant.

The play’s cast including Afreen Seher (who is also the head of the NAPA’s Theater Department), Komal, Husnain, Amjad, Imran, Kainat Muhammad, Zulfiqar Ghouri and Zubair Baloch were present at the press conference.

Later, a scene from the play was also enacted for the media.