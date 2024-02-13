Nafeesa condoles over death of Prof Siraj’s mother

SUKKUR, Feb 13 (APP):Newly elected MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah along with MPA Ghazala Siyal visited the residence of the Chairman of the Pakistan Study Department, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Prof Dr Siraj Ahmed Soomro on Tuesday and met his brothers Agriculturist Mushtaq Ahmed Soomro and Revenue Officer Razaq Soomro.

They expressed condolences over the death of Prof Dr Siraj Soomro’s mother.

MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.