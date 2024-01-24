NAEAC body visits UOAP for accreditation of Food Science, Human Nutrition deptt

PESHAWAR, Jan 24 (APP): The Accreditation and Inspection Committee (AIC) of the National Agricultural Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) here visited the University of Agriculture Peshawar (UOAP) for on-site accreditation of the Departments of Plant Protection; Food Science and Technology and Human Nutrition.

AIC comprised of Prof Dr Fayyaz-ul-Hassan, Chairperson NAEAC, Prof Dr Amjad Iqbal, Chairman, Department of Food Science and Technology Abdul Wali Khan University of Mardan Prof Dr Asad Ali Chairman, Department of Entomology Abdul Wali Khan University of Mardan Dr Rai Muhammad Amir, Associate Professor Institute of Food and Nutritional Sciences, PMAS Arid Agriculture University of Rawalpindi Prof Dr Abdul Ghaffar Secretary NAEAC, Assistant Director of Coordination Faraz Afzal.

Vice Chancellor (VC) of UOAP Prof Dr Jehan Bakht briefed the guests about the overall overview of the university and informed them about market oriented new degree programs in different disciplines, including artificial intelligence, Agribusiness, Fisheries and Aquaculture, Bioinformaics, Theriogenology, etc.

University Registrar Dr Rizwan Ahmad in a detailed presentation informed the delegation about the faculty, students, ongoing projects, facilities, curricular and extra-curricular activities in the University.

On the occasion, Chairman, NAEAC highlighted the role and responsibilities of the Council.

The ceremony was attended by Prof Dr Muhammad Ayub, Dean, Faculty of Nutrition Sciences, Prof Dr Said Wahab, Chairman, Department of Food Science and Technology, Prof Dr Shahid Sattar, Chairman, Department of Plant Protection, Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal, Director ORIC, Dr Ziauddin, Chairman, Department of Nutrition; Dr Khuram Nawaz Sadozai, Director Quality Assurance (QA), Samiullah, Focal Person, Department of Human Nutrition, Muhammad Shahid, Additional Director QA and Dr Kamran Nawaz, Assistant Director Quality Assurance.