NADRA launches special camps to facilitate timely child registration

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Nov 21 (APP):National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a series of special camps to facilitate the parents in completing identification documents for their children.

In this connection, NADRA has organised a one-day camp at Beaconhouse School System, Canal Road Faisalabad to mark Universal Children’s Day.

The camp enabled on-spot processing of B-Forms, Smart Cards, Juvenile Cards, Family Registration Certificates (FRCs) and other essential identity documents for a large number of children.

NADRA teams set up dedicated desks at the school to enable parents to avail services without having to visit registration centers.

Speaking on the occasion, NADRA Zonal Head Chaudhary Qaiser Zulfiqar said that timely identification of children forms foundation of securing their rights, opportunities and future.

He said that the process of ensuring a child’s access to health, education and legal protections in Pakistan begins with birth registration.

He urged the parents to register births within one month at their respective union councils and subsequently obtain the B-Form to formally include their children in the national identity system.

In line with government directives, NADRA has launched a comprehensive outreach campaign under which mobile teams are visiting public and private schools to prepare children’s identity documents on the spot.

This approach would help save parents from long travel, crowded centers and appointment delays besides ensuring seamless access to essential services, he added.

Timely preparation of these documents becomes crucial for future academic admissions, travel, legal requirements and government procedures, he added.

During camp, the parents were also briefed on the use of the modern “Pak ID” mobile application, which has significantly transformed the identity services mechanism.

The zonal head explained that the app now enables citizens to apply for identity documents from home, upload supporting papers, track application status, deposit fees, schedule appointments, locate nearby NADRA centers and check estimated waiting times. It will also help in substantial savings of time and resources, he added.

The camp drew a large turnout of parents, students and teachers, who availed various services offered by the mobile NADRA team.

On the occasion, Beaconhouse School Principal Sabahat Malik appreciated the initiative, saying NADRA’s proactive approach not only facilitates parents but also plays an important role in educating children about national systems and civic responsibility.

This activity served as both an administrative convenience and an educational interaction, giving students firsthand insight into how identity systems operate in Pakistan, the principal added.