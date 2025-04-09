NADRA e-Sahulat Center established in RYKCCI

- Advertisement -

RAHIM YAR KHAN, Apr 09 (APP):The NADRA e-Sahulat Center here on Wednesday was inaugurated in Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RYKCCI) to facilitate the business community.

Director General (DG), Regional Head Office, Major (R), Syed Tanveer Abbas inaugurated the center in a ceremony.

President, RYKCCI, Waleed Ahmed, Vice President, RYKCCI, Afazal Ahmed and Chairman Friends Group, Mian Amir Shehbaz and others were present on the occasion.

The DG said that National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) had installed its latest system to facilitate the people, adding the authority would provide its facilities to senior citizens at their doorsteps.

The president, RYKCCI said the chamber was fully committed to facilitate business community of the area at maximum level, adding the police help desk was already functioning in the chamber.

Waleed Ahmed said the chamber had made appreciable efforts for establishing NADRA e-Sahulat center.

The President RYKCCI also presented shield to Major (R) Syed Tanveer Abbas.