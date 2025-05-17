NADRA develops mobile app for online birth, death registration

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, May 17 (APP):The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has developed a mobile app for the online registration of birth, death, and change in marital status.

The mobile application was prepared for the online registration of changes in marital status, births, and deaths, says the spokesman of NADRA in a press release here Saturday.

NADRA spokesman stated that through this app, citizens will be able to register important life events from the comfort of their homes.

The mobile app will initially be introduced in Punjab, where biometric verification facilities are being provided in all union councils.

The NADRA spokesman also mentioned that NADRA one-window counters are being established in Union Councils of Islamabad for facilitation of people.