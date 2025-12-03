NAB Multan engages youth in anti-corruption drive

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Dec 03 (APP):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan held its annual anti-corruption awareness campaign on Wednesday, gathering students from 20 universities across South Punjab for a series of competitive activities aimed at fostering integrity, transparency and civic responsibility.

The event took place at Gillani Law College, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan, and featured essay writing, declamation and poster-painting competitions. Students from various academic fields participated, presenting insightful ideas and creative expressions centered on this year’s theme, “The Role of Youth in the Fight Against Corruption.”

The theme was selected in line with the NAB Chairman’s vision to cultivate a culture of honesty, accountability and ethical conduct among Pakistan’s younger generation. Through their speeches, essays and artwork, participants highlighted corruption as a major barrier to national development and stressed that meaningful youth engagement is essential to building a transparent and resilient society.

Officials from NAB Multan said the activity is part of a broader initiative to raise awareness among students about the damaging effects of corruption and the long-term benefits of ethical decision-making. They noted that empowering youth with these values is crucial to developing future leaders committed to integrity.

The ceremony concluded with addresses by Chief Guest Aamir Karim, Commissioner Multan; Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zubair Iqbal, Vice Chancellor BZU; and Umar Daraz Rindhawa, Additional Director NAB Multan. All speakers commended the quality of work presented by the students and appreciated their commitment to the cause.

Students who secured top positions will be awarded special certificates on International Anti-Corruption Day. NAB Multan reaffirmed that it will continue expanding such initiatives to strengthen anti-corruption awareness and promote a culture of integrity across South Punjab’s educational institutions.