NAB Lahore organizes friendly cricket tournament

LAHORE, Nov 01 (APP): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore organized a friendly cricket tournament at Bagh-e-Jinnah Gymkhana Club, where the Headquarters Hawks team clinched the title after defeating IW Warriors in the final match.

Four teams participated in the tournament, including IW Warriors, A&P Eagles, PW Panthers, and HQ Hawks. The event witnessed exciting matches and strong competition among all participating teams.

NAB Lahore Director General Mirza Faran Baig graced the occasion as chief guest. He

distributed prizes among the players and presented the winning trophy to the Headquarters Hawks team.