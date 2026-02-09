NAB Lahore engages youth to promote culture of integrity

LAHORE, Feb 09 (APP):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has intensified its awareness and prevention efforts by engaging youth-led platforms to promote integrity, transparency and good governance.

A session was held at NAB Lahore, here on Monday, with members of the Pakistan Youth Parliament, where Additional Director Awareness NAB Lahore Attia Azmat highlighted the importance of collaboration with young citizens in strengthening democratic values and fostering ethical behaviour in society. She said youth participation was vital for sustainable national development and long-term accountability.

She briefed participants on NAB’s mandate under Section 33(c) of the NAB Ordinance, which assigns the Bureau the responsibility of educating the public, reforming systems and promoting a culture of integrity alongside its investigative

role. She added that the Awareness and Prevention Wing was working to sensitize communities against corruption through sustained outreach.

Attia Azmat said that under the guidance of Director General NAB Lahore Mirza Faran Baig, the bureau had launched extensive awareness initiatives including anti-corruption seminars, workshops, awareness walks, wall of culture campaigns and the establishment of Character Building Societies in educational institutions. These initiatives aim to strengthen public trust and encourage collective responsibility in countering corruption.

Representing the Pakistan Youth Parliament, its President Abu Baker stressed the need to bridge the gap between youth and state institutions. He proposed structured dialogue, delegation visits and interactive sessions with NAB to familiarize young leaders with the bureau’s role in promoting accountability and transparency.

He said such engagement would help inspire young people to adopt honesty and responsibility in their personal and professional lives, while also enhancing public outreach of anti-corruption efforts.