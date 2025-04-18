NAB KP to hold open Kutchery on Apr 24

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Apr 18 (APP):Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Farman Ullah will hold an open court on April 24 to address public complaints in line with the direction of Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Khuli Kutcheri would be held between 2 PM till 4PM at NAB KP Office PDA building Phase-V Hayatabad Peshawar and also be attended by concerned officials of the bureau.

According to NAB KP statement on Friday, complaints relating to corruption, embezzlement, making assets beyond known resources, irregularities in government contracts and public deceit in property and land allotment would be heard in the khuli katchery.

The complainants are advised to bring written complaints, affidavit with copy of original CNIC on the day besides relative documents and evidences.

The Director General NAB KP has assured transparent action on the complaints and strict action against the corrupt elements.