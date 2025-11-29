NAB distributes Rs 88m to affected citizens during monthly open court

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 29 (APP): National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore held its monthly open court (khuli kachehri), where Deputy Chairman NAB Sohail Nasir, Prosecutor General Accountability Ahtisham Qadir Shah, and Director General NAB Lahore Mirza Farhan Baig directly interacted with victims of various scams and housing frauds.

According to the NAB Lahore spokesperson, nearly 450 complainants attended the session, many of whom were victims of fraudulent housing and real estate schemes including Omega Residencia, Future Vision, Al-Noor Orchard, City Garden, Pak Arab, Khayaban-e-Amin, Sarmayadari, La Villa De Paris, Al Rehman Garden Phase-IV, Eden Housing, Unique Solar, Bismillah Garden Faisalabad, Al Jalil Garden, Lahore Capital City and others.

DG NAB Lahore Mirza Farhan Baig, along with the Deputy Chairman NAB, and PGA heard individual complaints and issued immediate directives to ensure swift progress on pending cases. They expressed NAB’s resolve to safeguarding citizens’ rights, emphasizing that justice for all affectees remains a top priority with zero tolerance for wrongdoing.

During the proceedings, cheques worth approximately Rs 88 million were distributed among the victims of Khayaban-e-Amin Housing Society by the Deputy Chairman NAB, PGA, and DG NAB Lahore. Officials noted that 80 percent of affectees of the society have been settled to date. The DG further ordered strict measures to expedite the remaining recoveries and disbursements in all cases involving cheating the public at large.

The Deputy Chairman NAB also sought comprehensive progress reports on all ongoing investigations, with a particular focus on identifying challenges faced by victims. The DG stressed the Bureau’s continued resolve to ensure the timely return of recovered amounts and uphold justice for all complainants.

In line with the vision of the Chairman NAB, DG Mirza Farhan Baig reiterated the Bureau’s zero-tolerance policy against individuals involved in defrauding the public. Participants appreciated the proactive measures taken by NAB Lahore and termed the open court sessions as an effective platform for direct engagement, transparency, and prompt grievance redressal.