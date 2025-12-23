Tuesday, December 23, 2025
NAB chairman distributes Rs186m among affectees

LAHORE, Dec 23 (APP): National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lt Gen (R) Nazir Ahmed distributed Rs186.188 million among 136 affectees of the Suzuki Sialkot Motors case during a special cheque distribution ceremony held at NAB Lahore, on Tuesday.
The amount was recovered through the plea bargain mechanism in a case involving cheating of the public at large and was disbursed under the supervision of Director General NAB Lahore Mirza Faran Baig.
The spokesperson said that 50 percent of the recovered amount has been distributed to verified claimants, while the remaining amount will be released after completion of procedural formalities.
Addressing the ceremony, the NAB chairman reiterated the Bureau’s commitment to swift recovery and transparent disbursement of looted public money, and directed officers to expedite recovery and restitution in all cases related to public fraud to ensure timely justice to affectees.
He also sought detailed progress reports on ongoing investigations, stressing the need to identify difficulties faced by affectees and to ensure prompt payment of recovered amounts, reaffirming NAB’s resolve to uphold accountability, transparency and public trust.
NAB Lahore DG Mirza Faran Baig briefed the chairman on the bureau’s performance, saying that more than 6,000 complaints were received during 2025, with 98 percent resolved, while grievances of around 21,000 affectees have been redressed so far. He reaffirmed NAB Lahore’s zero-tolerance policy against those involved in defrauding the public.
Participants appreciated NAB Lahore’s efforts under the leadership of the NAB chairman to protect public interest through effective recovery and accountability measures.
