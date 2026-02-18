NA subcommittee reviews railways performance in Multan

MULTAN, Feb 18 (APP):A subcommittee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways visited the Pakistan Railways Multan Division on Wednesday to review performance, focusing on land recovery and plantation efforts.

Chairing the meeting, convenor Ramesh Lal was briefed by Divisional Superintendent Iftikhar Hussain on operations, revenue targets and anti-encroachment measures. Committee members Wasim Qadir and Sadiq Ali Memon, along with senior railway officials, attended.

Officials said 141.23 acres of railway land worth Rs1.14 billion had been recovered, with Rs550 million deposited into the national exchequer. The division has a revenue target of Rs1.5 billion, of which Rs550 million has been achieved so far.

More than 70,000 saplings have been planted under the ongoing plantation drive, which will be expanded with a focus on environment-friendly trees.

