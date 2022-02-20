NA Speaker acknowledges efforts of Swabi people to provide 1000 kanal land for Alamabad city

PESHAWAR, Feb 20 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday visited a welfare project named Alamabad in district Swabi and directed the quarters concerned for timely completion of the project.

Speaking at the event, Asad Qaiser said the project has been initiated for the welfare of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He acknowledged the sincere efforts rendered by the people of Swabi for providing 1000 free-of-cost land for helping poor segments of the society. He said the total cost of the project would be borrowed by the people rather spending a single penny by the government.

He said the project has equipped with all essential facilities so as to ensure a positive beneficial outflow to the needy rural folk-all under one roof. He said, “I hope this project would usher in a new era of prosperity and progress in this area.

It would not only equip the youth of this area with technical expertise but also open new vistas of social development and educational betterment”.

Located at Chota Lahor near Swabi Interchange, Alamabad has been named after the legendary fighter pilot of PAF, Air Commodore MM Alam (late).

The project will comprise educational, vocational institutes, 250-bed hospital, orphan center and a cadet college with an aim of alleviating poverty and eliminating illiteracy from the adjacent rural areas of the province.