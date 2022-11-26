MWMC devises cleanliness plan for Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam urs

MULTAN, Nov 26 (APP):Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has chalked out a plan for exemplary cleanliness arrangements during the three-day Urs of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam, scheduled to commence on November 30.

A total of 50 workers will be deployed in three shifts for the best cleanliness arrangements during the Urs.



According to the duty roster of the workers, issued on the instructions of the CEO MWMC Haq Nawaz Chauhan, 20 workers will perform duty in the first and second shifts, while ten workers will be on duty in the third shift.



Workers will also be provided with required machinery, including water bowser and compactors.

There will be water sprinkling and lime lining on the roads of Qasim Fort and surrounding roads during the Urs.



Moreover, cleanliness arrangements will also be made at the accommodations of devotees.

The focal person and in-charges have also been nominated for the monitoring of cleanliness arrangements.