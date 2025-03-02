Muzaffargarh police arrest 20 suspects

- Advertisement -

MUZAFFARGARH, Mar 02 (APP):In a major crackdown against criminal elements, Muzaffargarh police arrested 10 proclaimed offenders and as many court absconders in a operations conducted across the district.

According to the police spokesperson, they also apprehended five suspects involved in drug trafficking and seized 5.24 kg hashish and 40 liters of liquor. Additionally, a rifle along with ammunition was recovered during operations against illegal weapons.

He added that the Civil Lines Police arrested two members of a motorcycle thief gang from Dera Ghazi Khan. The suspects were wanted in over 55 criminal cases. Meanwhile, the e-Police Post system checked 2,502 individuals and 3,589 vehicles, leading to the recovery of five stolen vehicles.

District Police Officer Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan said the police was committed to maintaining law and order, stating that strict action would continue against drug peddlers and criminals. He urged the public to report suspicious activities to the police helpline or their nearest police station.