Mustafa Kamal inaugurates Digitalized Healthcare Centre

KARACHI, Feb 14 (APP):Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday inaugurated Digitalized Healthcare Centre under Healthcare Digitalization Program at Federal Government Dispensary Garden Officers Colony.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, he said that it was the responsibility of the government to provide best healthcare facilities to the people.

The Minister stressed the need for primary healthcare centers terming them as the only way to reduce the burden on major hospitals.

He said that they were making the dispensary operational for the people round the clock.