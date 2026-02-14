Sunday, February 15, 2026
HomeDomesticMustafa Kamal inaugurates Digitalized Healthcare Centre
Domestic

Mustafa Kamal inaugurates Digitalized Healthcare Centre

60
KARACHI, Feb 14 (APP):Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday inaugurated Digitalized Healthcare Centre under Healthcare Digitalization Program at Federal Government Dispensary Garden Officers Colony.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony, he said that it was the responsibility of the government to provide best healthcare facilities to the people.
The Minister stressed the need for primary healthcare centers terming them as the only way to reduce the burden on major hospitals.
He said that they were making the dispensary operational for the people round the clock.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan