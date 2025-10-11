Mustafa Kamal hopes for jump in exports of medical devices

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 11 (APP):Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday hoped that there would be an increase in the medical device exports.

He said that the made in Karachi, medical devices, would be provided full support, while reaffirming his commitment to helping the city’s growing medical devices industry.

Addressing a seminar ‘Made in Karachi – Medical Devices,’ organized by Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at Ziauddin University in collaboration with Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), he stressed the importance of addressing the long-standing challenges faced by the sector. He assured that full support would be extended wherever possible.

Kamal said that many issues facing the industry had existed for decades and emphasized the need for teamwork and accountability.

He further said that problems were 60 years old, and we must take ownership and work together to resolve them.

The Minister also laid emphasis on improved collaboration among the stakeholders. He said that the world was advancing rapidly and we must keep pace. Karachi was the economic hub of the country.

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining high product standards for global recognition. He said that our products should reflect best quality to increase exports.

Kamal said that the process of registeration of medical devices had been made easy and it could be completed in 20 days.