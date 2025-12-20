Mustafa Kamal confers degrees on DIHE graduating students in 17th Convocation

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 20 (APP):Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal, on Saturday conferred degrees on graduating students in 17th Convocation of Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education (DIHE).

Around 300 graduating students of different faculties, including Business Administration, Science, Computer Science and Law, were handed over degrees.

While addressing the Convocation ceremony, the Federal Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal, congratulated the graduating students and their parents.

He said that the students would enter now in the new era of their lives.

Kamal said that the professional life was awaiting them to bring laurels to the country.

He also felicitated the teachers, who kept teaching their students till their graduation.

Later, he awarded medals and degrees to the graduating students.