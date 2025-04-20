Mushaal joins Easter prayer, calls for global action against apartheid in Kashmir, Palestine

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Apr 20 (APP):Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organisation, on Sunday called upon churches, faith-based organizations, and civil society worldwide to break their silence and mobilize against the brutal apartheid being carried out by the fascist Hindutva regime in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the Zionist regime in Palestine.

She emphasized that the international community’s inaction was not neutrality but complicity in the face of systematic oppression, as true peace was not merely the absence of conflict, but the presence of justice.

Mushaal, who is the wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, was speaking here at the Christ Church where she joined the Christian community in a solemn Easter prayer.

She highlighted the crucial role that the Christian community had historically played in promoting peace, compassion, and justice across the world. She lauded the teachings of Jesus Christ – love, mercy, sacrifice, and the defence of the oppressed – as principles that transcend religion and serve as a guiding light for all of humanity.

“Easter reminds us of the power of sacrifice, of unwavering faith, and the promise of justice,” she said. “But while the world commemorates this sacred day, we must not turn a blind eye to the untold suffering of the people of IIOJK and Palestine.”

Mushaal condemned the continued occupation and brutal oppression of the Kashmiri people, who for decades have lived under a regime of apartheid, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, media blackouts, and systematic human rights violations.

She cited the example of her husband, a symbol of peaceful resistance, who, she said, continued to languish in solitary confinement on fabricated and concocted charges under inhumane conditions for years, without fair trial or justice, while India flouted the international law with impunity.

She stated that both Palestinians and Kashmiris communities were being denied their fundamental right to self-determination.

Mushaal said, “Today, as Christians across the world remember the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the triumph of hope over despair, I urge them to extend their moral and spiritual solidarity with the people of Kashmir and Palestine because their struggle is not just political – it is a humanitarian crisis, a moral challenge to the conscience of the world.”

She lamented the criminal silence of the international community, particularly the Western powers who preached democracy and human rights, yet turned a blind eye to the atrocities committed by the Indian forces in the occupied valley.

“When children are blinded by pellet guns, when voices are silenced through torture, and when peaceful political leaders are caged like criminals, the world cannot afford to look the other way.”

She urged religious leaders to pressure governments to sanction India and Israel for their human right violations and war crimes and people must boycott complicit corporations from weapons suppliers to tech firms.

Mushaal demanded that the global community should recognize the plight of Kashmiris and take concrete actions to address their suffering.

“On this Easter eve, I stand in solidarity with the marginalized and oppressed. Let us strive for a world where love, compassion, and justice prevail. The silence must be broken, and the voices of the oppressed must be heard,” she concluded.