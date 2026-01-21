Musadik Malik reviews environment related projects in Sindh

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jan 21 (APP):To review various ongoing environmental projects in Sindh, the Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Musadik Malik jointly chaired a meeting with Sindh Minister for Planning and Development, Jam Khan Shoro on Wednesday.

The meeting- attended by World Bank representatives, Chairman P&D Board Najam Ahmed Shah, senior officials from environment and other relevant departments- reviewed in detail matters regarding Pak Flow project, transforming Carbon Finance and carbon emission reduction, said a statement issued here.

Federal Minister Dr. Musadik Malik appreciated the Sindh government for taking effective measures in environmental projects, particularly in the promotion of mangroves and the carbon credit sector. These projects will not only contribute to environmental protection but will also benefit the national economy, he added.

Sindh Minister Jam Khan Shoro said that the provincial government was working with seriousness and consistency for environmental protection and reduction of carbon emissions. He also expressed gratitude on behalf of the provincial government for the cooperation of the federal government and the World Bank.

The federal minister also visited the under construction sanitary engineered landfill site at Jam Chakro being developed by the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board. Five new sanitary landfill cells are being constructed at the landfill site, including complete sanitary infrastructure in accordance with international standards, the minister was briefed.

These projects will have US$20 million in climate finance funding available, which is being provided under the Pak Flow Project and is being monitored by the World Bank. This financing is linked to Verified Emission Reductions and carbon credits, which will not only reduce environmental pollution but also create new climate finance opportunities for Pakistan at the global level.

Minister Musadik Malik appreciated the innovative and eco-friendly initiatives of waste management and said that such projects will play an important role in achieving Pakistan’s climate goals. He directed the relevant institutions to ensure transparency, quality and environmental protection at every stage in the completion of the projects.