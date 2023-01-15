Murtaza Wahab hopeful of PPP’s win in LG polls

KARACHI, Jan 15 (APP):Spokesman for Sindh Government Murtaza Wahab has expressed hope that the people of Karachi and Hyderabad divisions will vote in favour of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the ongoing Local Government elections.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, he said that the polling was going on in a peaceful manner. A few complaints had been received, and the provincial government would follow the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in that regard, he added.

Murtaza Wahab appealed to the people to vote in favour of the PPP. He said that the purpose of holding the LG elections was to resolve the issues of people at their doorstep and to transfer the power to the grassroots level.

He also hoped that the elected Mayor would work for the welfare of the people of Karachi.