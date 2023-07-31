Murtaza Javed Abbasi inaugurates development projects in Lower Tanawal

ABBOTTABAD, Jul 31 (APP): Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Monday inaugurated various development projects, including the Sui gas provision and Nadra office in Tehsil Lower Tanawal Sherwan.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Murtaza Javed Abbasi highlighted the achievements of the coalition government and said that under their one-year tenure, the country was successfully brought out of default. He also accused Israel and India of conspiring against the government, although their efforts were reportedly unsuccessful.

The minister mentioned the revival of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, indicating China’s continued interest in investing in Pakistan’s development. He expressed his unwavering loyalty to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N).

Talking about the devastating earthquake of October 2005 in the district Abbottabad, Murtaza Abbasi acknowledged the failure to construct 29 schools and Basic Health Units (BHUs) and assured the residents that, if given the opportunity, he would prioritize building these essential facilities to address the community’s needs.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Tanawal for their support and respect, the minister reflected on the benefits bestowed upon the region in 2008 and 2013, underscoring the government’s commitment to continued progress.

In anticipation of the upcoming elections, Murtaza Javed Abbasi made promises to fulfill all commitments, emphasizing his dedication to improving facilities and infrastructure in the mentioned areas.

Moreover, the minister criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for imposing restrictions on gas meters, connections, and pipelines for the next 30 years, contrasting it with the PML-N government’s approval of gas projects worth one billion and ten crore rupees.

Highlighting the significance of the Shirawan Interchange, the minister applauded its potential to enhance the region’s beauty and connectivity.

Murtaza Javed Abbassi praised the steadfastness of Nawaz Sharif, his ideology and his party members during challenging times, stating that their message has successfully resonated with the people.