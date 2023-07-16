Murtaza Javed Abbasi inaugurates development projects in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi Sunday inaugurated a series of completed development projects worth millions of rupees across various areas, including Batangi, Ser Sharqi and Ser Gharbi in Abbottabad.

The projects encompassed significant initiatives such as the expansion of the electricity supply and the construction of roads, demonstrating the government’s commitment to progress and growth.

Addressing the public gathering after the inauguration of the projects the federal minister stressed the utmost importance of maintaining quality and transparency in all ongoing development ventures.

He underscored the significance of timely project completion to ensure that the public can promptly benefit from the improvements.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi emphasized the essential role of the youth in propelling Pakistan towards a brighter future.

He called upon all political parties to invest in the younger generation, recognizing them as the nation’s most valuable asset. Providing ample opportunities for education and enhancing healthcare services were flagged as top priorities for the government.

Regarding sports facilities in Abbottabad, the federal minister drew attention to the promises made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government during their previous tenure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Although the PTI’s manifesto had included building sports grounds at the tehsil and union council level, the existing grounds in Abbottabad have been reportedly shut down.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi assured the local population that the Tanawal interchange project with a cost of 1.82 billion rupees, had been approved and would soon proceed to tender within the next ten days.

Additionally, a substantial fund of 800 million rupees had been allocated for the construction of the Karakoram Highway from Haripur to Mansehra, highlighting the government’s commitment to infrastructure development.

Praising the Muslim League-N’s tenure, the federal minister emphasized that the most significant progress in the Hazara region had been achieved under their leadership.

He accused the PTI government of cutting funds for projects approved for the public’s welfare. However, he commended the past nine months of developmental work, ensuring the effective utilization of funds and the fulfilment of promises made to the public.