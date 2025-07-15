Murtaza Javed Abbasi calls for justice in Iqra’s murder case

- Advertisement -

ABBOTTABAD, Jul 14 (APP):Former Federal Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi called for the immediate arrest and punishment of those responsible for the brutal murder of 13-year-old Iqra.

Abbasi, accompanied by a ten-member delegation comprising legal experts and community representatives from Galiyat, held a meeting with District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad to review progress in the case.

The delegation was briefed in detail by the DPO and SP Investigation, who outlined the ongoing efforts to ensure the arrest and prosecution of all involved in the crime. Following the briefing, the visiting delegation expressed full confidence in the police’s commitment to the case.

The meeting was also attended by Member of the Provincial Assembly Amna Sardar and Advocate Amber Sardar.