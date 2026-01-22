Murree Police, Rescue 1122 on high alert as snowfall begins

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 22 (APP): The Murree Police and the Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 were on high alert as snowfall began in the hill station on Thursday evening, with the police issuing a 10-point travel advisory urging tourists and residents to avoid non-essential journeys.

District Police Officer (DPO) Murree Dr Muhammad Raza Tanveer Sipra said the police, traffic authorities and Rescue 1122 were fully mobilised to ensure public safety and maintain traffic flow. He stressed that cooperation from citizens and visitors was essential to prevent accidents as severe weather set in.

Rescue 1122 has strengthened its winter response by deploying two 4×4 Toyota jeeps temporarily provided by the Deputy Commissioner Murree, along with utility bikes, to ensure rapid rescue on narrow, snow-blocked roads. The vehicles will operate in Kuldana, Jhika Gali, Lower Topa and surrounding areas, rescuing snowbound vehicles and transporting stranded tourists to temporary shelters set up by the district administration.

All emergency teams have been mobilized under the special directions of Secretary Emergency Services Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer (Sitara-i-Imtiaz) and remain on 24-hour alert, with additional teams stationed in urban areas and along highways.

In the advisory, the police urged travellers to ensure their vehicles are winter-ready with snow chains and a full fuel tank, maintain low speeds, keep a safe distance from other vehicles, avoid night travel and use heaters carefully with windows slightly open. Tourists were also instructed not to park on main roads or steep slopes, to follow traffic wardens’ directions, check weather and road updates, and contact the police helpline 15 or 1122 in emergencies.