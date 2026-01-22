Murree Police issue 10-point travel advisory amid heavy snowfall warning

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 22 (APP): The Murree Police on Thursday issued a 10-point traffic and travel advisory in view of a forecast of heavy snowfall and possible blizzard conditions, urging tourists to avoid unnecessary travel to the hill station to prevent accidents and traffic congestion.

District Police Officer (DPO) Murree Dr Muhammad Raza Tanveer Sipra said the police were on high alert to ensure public safety and maintain traffic flow but stressed that cooperation from citizens and visitors was essential to avert untoward incidents as severe weather was expected to set in from Thursday evening.

According to the advisory, travellers were strongly advised to avoid non-essential journeys to Murree during the spell of bad weather. Those who must travel were directed to ensure their vehicles are fully winter-ready, including the use of snow chains and carrying a full fuel tank to cope with possible delays.

The police cautioned motorists to use heaters carefully in case of prolonged stoppages and to keep windows slightly open to avoid carbon monoxide buildup. Drivers were instructed to maintain very low speeds, keep a safe distance from other vehicles and strictly avoid night travel due to poor visibility and freezing conditions.

The advisory also warned against parking on main roads or steep slopes, directing visitors to use only designated parking areas to prevent traffic blockages. Motorists were asked to switch on headlights during foggy conditions and use hazard lights only in emergencies.

The police further urged tourists to follow the instructions of traffic wardens, cooperate at checkpoints and check the latest weather and road updates before starting their journey.

In case of any emergency, the public was advised to contact Police Helpline 15 or Rescue 1122 for immediate assistance.