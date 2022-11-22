Murree admin sets up 13 facilitation centers

RAWALPINDI, Nov 22 (APP): Murree District Administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan has set up 13 facilitation centers at different points in Murree to provide assistance and quick response in case of any emergency.

According to a spokesman, a control room had also been established in Jinnah Hall Murree and the tourists in case of any emergency could contact the control room at 051-9269015, 051-9269016, 051-9269018.

The representatives of all the departments concerned would remain present in the control room which would work round the clock under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Murree.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Murree Ahmed Hassan Ranjha informed that Murree District Administration had set up special facilitation centers at 13 vulnerable points to facilitate the tourists.

Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, CMH Murree, and basic health centers had also finalized arrangements for the snowfall season besides setting up two health camps at Lower Toppa and Bansra Gali for the convenience of the tourists, ADC said adding, strict action would be taken against the rules violators and those try to exploit any situation in Murree.

He said the administration had finalized all the arrangements for the snowfall season to protect the tourists in Murree.

A maximum of 8000 vehicles would be allowed entry into Murree according to the traffic plan finalized for the winter season, he said and informed that other entry routes of Murree like ‘Kohala and Barrian’ would also be monitored particularly during the winter season.

/395