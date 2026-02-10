Murree Admin inspects fire safety at hotels on Mall Road

MURREE, Feb 10 (APP): A district fire safety inspection team, led by the additional deputy commissioner (revenue), conducted inspections of fire safety arrangements at various hotels on Murree’s Mall Road on Tuesday.

During the visit, District Emergency Officer Murree Engineer Kamran Rashid briefed the hotel owners on fire safety measures. In view of the recent increase in fire incidents, Rescue 1122 Murree had been conducting daily fire safety inspections and mock exercises at hotels and high-rise buildings, officials said.

The inspection covered firefighting equipment, fire alarm systems, fire hydrants, emergency exits, smoke detectors, emergency signage and evacuation routes. Where deficiencies were identified, hotel managements were issued strict directions to take immediate corrective measures.

The additional deputy commissioner (revenue) warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the implementation of fire safety measures. He said that failure to rectify shortcomings within the stipulated time would result in legal action, including fines and sealing of premises.

He said protection of life and property remained the top priority of the district administration, adding that regular fire safety inspections and mock exercises were aimed at ensuring a swift, effective and coordinated response in any emergency to avert potential disasters.