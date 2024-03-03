Murder accused extradited from Saudi Arabia arrested

LAHORE, Mar 03 (APP):The Punjab Police arrested a proclaimed offender wanted for 20 years in a murder case after he was extradited from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan.

This year, the total number of proclaimed offenders (POs) and fugitives arrested from abroad reached 14.

As per details, accused Abid Hussain had shot deat a man in Sohdara police station precincts in 2004. He went into hiding and later fled abroad. The Punjab Police Special Operation Cell team issued a red warrant for him and sought Interpol help for bringing him back. The accused was traced in Saudi Arabia, and when he was extradited to Pakistan, the police arrested him.

The IGP Punjab appreciated the Special Operation Cell team for arresting the proclaimed offender.