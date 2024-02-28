Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements

HYDERABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday and paid a visit to the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

and laid a floral wreath at the shrine and offered fateha.

On this occasion, the Commissioner and DIG Hyderabad briefed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah that CCTV cameras have been installed to ensure security arrangements, and all activities will be monitored through CCTV with a control room established for this purpose.

The chief minister reviewed the Urs arrangements and directed the relevant officials to ensure clean water, washrooms, and other facilities for the visitors along with security.

Talking to the media, Murad Ali Shah mentioned that legal experts have discussed matters about the national assembly session. Previously, the Speaker unconstitutionally broke the assembly, while Imran Khan was discharged from the Prime Ministership in a constitutional manner. He stated that according to the constitution, a session of the national assembly should be held on the 21st day, and tomorrow the Speaker has convened the session constitutionally.

CM Sindh further said that when the motion of no confidence was tabled, the assembly was dissolved, at that time the court reinstated the assembly and this time again unconstitutional action has been done by avoiding convening the assembly session. He said that the members of the National Assembly will take oath tomorrow, while in Balochistan and KP, oaths have been taken today, and the journey of democracy will continue.

He said the people of Sindh have given great success to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) more people have voted for the party in the general elections 2024 than in 2018. He said PPP has served the people of Sindh for 15 years.

He said Bilawal Bhutto has directed that efforts should be made to get flood victims back on their feet.

CM assured that PPP will work on its 10-point program. Asif Ali Zardari will become the President of the country in March, while Bilawal Bhutto will become the prime minister by getting more votes in the National Assembly.

Murad Ali Shah said that there is a need to reduce the burden of inflation on the people, unnecessary federal ministries should be abolished. The federal government will have to make thoughtful decisions and move forward.

He said Urs of Qalandar Lal Shahbaz will be celebrated from tomorrow and all arrangements have been completed in this regard, visitors have come to Sehwan from all over the country.