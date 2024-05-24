Murad Shah grieves over tragic death of journalist Nasrullah Gadani

KARACHI, May 24 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Mirpur Mathelo based journalist Nasrullah Gadani.

The CM said that the Sindh government shifted Nasrullah from Rahim Yar Khan to Karachi by air ambulance but he could not survive, said a statement issued by the CM House spokesman here Friday morning.

‘I am deeply in grief and sorrow along with Nasrullah’s family and media organisation he is affiliated’, CM added.

The CM also offered condolence to the bereaved family and the media organisation of the journalist over his tragic demise and prayed for the departed soul to be in eternal peace.