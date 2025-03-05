Murad Shah for providing 200000 solar units to low- income families in Sindh

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Mar 05 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that the provincial government has begun distributing Solar Home Systems (SHS) to 200,000 low-income households, and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto has instructed him to procure another 300,000 solar units for further distribution.

This initiative is designed to provide affordable and sustainable electricity, helping families that are still recovering from the devastating floods of 2022. “We are installing 270 MW solar power plants, which will provide electricity at a rate of Rs 9.80 per unit,” he stated.

This he stated while speaking at the distribution of Solar Home Systems (SHS) among the vulnerable communities organised by Sindh Solar Energy Project (SSEP) at a Banquet Hall, near KPT Inter-change, DHA phase-I.

The CM recounted the hurdles faced by the Sindh government in promoting renewable energy and developing the Thar coal project. He stated that when the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) initiated a solar energy project, restrictions were imposed on renewable sources such as wind and solar energy, hindering Sindh’s efforts toward sustainable energy solutions.

In response, the Sindh government decided to establish imported coal power plants to meet the province’s energy needs.

Reflecting on Sindh’s early initiatives in solar energy, Murad Shah said that in 2014, the government solarised 600 schools in Nagarparkar and launched two 25 MW solar power schemes in Sukkur.

CM Murad Ali Shah credited President Asif Ali Zardari for bringing then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Thar for the project’s inauguration, ensuring federal-level support. Despite financial constraints in 2015, the Sindh government worked tirelessly to secure loans under strict conditions. “They told us that if the project defaulted, they would deduct payments from Sindh’s NFC Award, but we still went ahead with it,” Shah said.

The Thar coal project began yielding results in 2018 when Bilawal Bhutto Zardari personally visited the mining site. The first 230 MW power plant powered by Thar coal was inaugurated by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while the final phase was inaugurated by then Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “Today, Pakistan’s cheapest electricity is produced from Thar coal, marking a significant milestone for Sindh’s energy sector,” he said.

Despite initial skepticism, Murad Shah noted that those who once doubted Thar coal’s viability are now demanding its increased extraction to convert imported coal power plants to local coal usage. Additionally, there is growing interest in utilising Thar coal for Pakistan’s cement industry as an alternative to expensive imported fuel. Recognising its potential, the Sindh government is now collaborating with the federal government to lay a dedicated railway line for Thar coal transportation, further strengthening the province’s energy independence.

The 2022 floods served as a stark reminder of our vulnerability,” the CM said. “The Sindh Solar project is a crucial step towards energy independence, enabling families to power their lives, children to study, and businesses to thrive, even in the face of adversity. We are building a more resilient and sustainable Sindh,” he added.

The SSEP’s Component III will provide heavily subsidised SHS kits to eligible households for a nominal price of Rs. 6,000.

Each VeraSol-certified kit includes Robust Solar Panel (80W solar panel, Smart Power Management, and a Charge control unit, a Long-Lasting Battery, an 18AH lithium-iron phosphate battery, Efficient Lighting (3 LED bulbs), Essential Connectivity (Mobile charging facility, cooling Comfort:18 inch DC pedestal fan and Secure Installation (Solar mounting frame)’.

The Sindh government is actively forging partnerships with Chinese companies to develop wind-solar hybrid energy projects, including a 350MW and a 75MW initiative, which were finalised during President Asif Ali Zardari’s recent visit to China.

The chief minister reiterated the government’s commitment to providing 300 units of free electricity to low-income families, a main. promise of the PPP manifesto and a step towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Sindh government aims to complete the distribution of all 200,000 SHS kits by July 2025, with a target of 400 kits per district each week. This ambitious timeline reflects the government’s urgency in delivering tangible benefits to communities in need.

Provincial Minister Energy Nasir Shah said that SHS distribution is being carried out equally across all 30 districts of Sindh, utilising the expertise of established NGOs like HANDS, SRSO, and SAFCO to ensure efficient last-mile delivery. Beneficiaries were carefully selected from the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) database, targeting families with a PMT score between 21 and 50, ensuring that the most vulnerable receive priority.

“The world is transitioning to clean energy, and Sindh is determined to be a leader in this transformation, with the support of the World Bank and other development partners,” said the CM, praising Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and his team.

The Sindh Solar Energy Project is a significant step towards a greener, more equitable future, demonstrating the power of sustainable energy to uplift lives and build a more resilient province.