Murad inaugurates Sindh Craft Festival 2025

KARACHI, Nov 28 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the Sindh Craft Festival 2025 at Port Grand on Friday, celebrating the province’s rich cultural heritage, traditional craftsmanship, and artistic talent.

The two-day festival, organised by the Culture Department, Government of Sindh, will continue until November 30.

The chief minister was welcomed by Sindh Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Secretary Culture Khair Mohammad Kalwar, and other senior officials. Murad Ali Shah cut the ribbon to officially open the festival and toured over 100 stalls, interacting with artisans and appreciating their work.

Speaking at the event, he said, “Sindh’s culture and arts are our identity. The Sindh Craft Festival provides an excellent platform to promote our centuries-old heritage, celebrate local artisans’ creativity, and especially highlight women’s craftsmanship.”

The festival also features select crafts from other provinces to promote national heritage and cultural harmony. Attendees can enjoy exhibitions of traditional handicrafts, folk music performances, and cultural dances, reflecting Sindh’s vibrant artistic traditions.

Over 100 stalls showcase Sindh’s diverse crafts, including Ajrak and Ralli textiles, intricate embroidery, leatherwork, lacquer art (Hala Jandi), traditional dresses, Hyderabad bangles, blue pottery, clay work, brass items, seashell and marble decorative crafts, and more.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said, “This festival is not just about arts and crafts; it is a celebration of our culture, traditions, and unity. Sindh’s crafts and arts will reach every corner of the world, and supporting our artisans is our collective responsibility.”

The Sindh Craft Festival 2025 is part of the provincial government’s ongoing efforts to preserve and promote Sindh’s cultural heritage, provide a platform for local artists, and engage citizens with the province’s vibrant traditions.