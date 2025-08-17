Muqam visits flood-affected areas of Shangla

- Advertisement -

SHANGLA, Aug 17 (APP):Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam on Sunday visited flood-hit areas of Shangla district and inspected relief operations there.

“I am visiting the flood-affected areas on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” said the Federal Minister while talking to flood victims at Puran Shangla.

He reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations and issued orders for the immediate transfer of a severely injured child to Peshawar.

The affected family was assured of financial assistance and full support on behalf of the Minister.

The Federal Minister met with victims in Gunbad Chagam Dara and visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Puran to check on citizens injured during the floods.

He met affected families, expressed condolences, and personally provided financial assistance.

Financial aid was given to the affected families on his behalf.

Engr Amir Muqam visited the relief camp in Aloch, Puran and paid tribute to the volunteers.

Amir Muqam said that the rehabilitation process will be expedited and the federal government stands with the people.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is personally overseeing the relief operations.

He said the federal government will provide all necessary resources and the victims will not be left alone.